Discovery Names O'Connor VP, Direct Response and Paid Programming
Discovery Communications has promoted Declan O'Connor to
vice president, direct response and paid programming, the company announced
Tuesday.
O'Connor previously held a position as director; he will now oversee budget and revenue goals for all Discovery Communications'
U.S. based networks and work with the direct response and paid programming
team. He will also work in partnership with the ad sales force on sales
strategy and report to direct to Maria Kennedy, senior vice president, direct
response.
"Declan has been a tremendous asset to the Direct
Response team for 14 years and his unmatched talent and skills have helped the
team to continuously meet or exceed our sales goals," said Kennedy in a
statement. "As both a strong leader and performer, he will to take our
relationships with clients to the next level."
