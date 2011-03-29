Discovery Names O'Connor VP, Direct Response and Paid Programming

Discovery Communications has promoted Declan O'Connor to

vice president, direct response and paid programming, the company announced

Tuesday.

O'Connor previously held a position as director; he will now oversee budget and revenue goals for all Discovery Communications'

U.S. based networks and work with the direct response and paid programming

team. He will also work in partnership with the ad sales force on sales

strategy and report to direct to Maria Kennedy, senior vice president, direct

response.

"Declan has been a tremendous asset to the Direct

Response team for 14 years and his unmatched talent and skills have helped the

team to continuously meet or exceed our sales goals," said Kennedy in a

statement. "As both a strong leader and performer, he will to take our

relationships with clients to the next level."