Discovery Names Kline CIO

Discovery Communications named Rainbow Media's David R. Kline as Executive VP/Chief Information Officer. Kline, currently senior VP and CIO of information technology and facilities at Rainbow, will now oversee Discovery's worldwide technology applications and facility engineering. He will report to Mark Hollinger, President, Global Businesses and Operations.







“This is such an exciting opportunity to work on a global, multi-platform scale with the industry’s top team,” said Kline in a statement. “Discovery Communications is known for technical excellence, and it is great to be joining such a distinguished company committed to innovation, creativity and high quality content.”

Kline has been at Rainbow since 1998 and previously worked as vice president of pre- and post-sales systems engineering for Integrated Systems Group.