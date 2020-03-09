Discovery Names Chugani as CFO for Direct-to Consumer

Discovery said it named Neil Chugani as chief financial officer and head of strategy and operations, direct-to-consumer.

Chugani, who had been CFO for the business and operations of Google and YouTube in Europe, Middle East and Africa, reports to Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels and will work closely with Peter Faricy, CEO of Discovery’s direct-to consumer unit.

In his newly created post, Chugani will be responsible for formulating and implementing the financial strategy that will allow the team to meet Discovery’s ambitious growth objectives in the DTC space. He will work with all of Discovery’s DTC business units, both in the U.S. and International markets to create consistent strategic, financial, and operational practices.

“We are thrilled to add another world-class executive to Discovery’s growing direct-to-consumer organization,” said Faricy. “Neil has a strong track record of strong and successful business growth in the tech and media sectors, and we look forward to working with him as Discovery continues to invest in expanding our global direct-to-consumer offerings.”

Before joining Google, Chugani was with BBC Worldwide, Sky and Goldman Sachs.