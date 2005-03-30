Discovery Launching New Spanish Nets

Discovery Communications Inc. will launch two new digital Spanish-language networks -- Discovery Kids en Español and Discovery Travel & Living (Viajar y Vivir) -- as well as Discovery On Demand en Español June 17, the company’s 20th anniversary.

The new networks will be programmed by Discovery International’s Miami-based Latin America division, through a new subset of staffers, the U.S. Hispanic Network Group.

Programming on the new networks will be a mix of originals and acquired U.S., Latin American and other programs targeting U.S. Hispanics and not secondary Spanish audio feeds for their U.S. counterparts, Discovery Kids and the Travel Channel.

Discovery Kids en Español will target Hispanic children from pre-school to tweens, as well as families; Discovery Travel & Living (Viajar y Vivir), will include travel, food, design and décor programming targeting Spanish-speaking adults. Discovery On Demand en Español offers programming for Spanish-speaking viewers from across Discovery’s genres – animals and nature, travel, home and lifestyle, health and children’s programming.

The networks will be distributed by Discovery Networks' U.S. affiliate sales and marketing team, which will rely on Latin American talent, local market events, community outreach and a Spanish-language CSR campaign in initial marketing. Discovery will also introduce a Hispanic Sales Building program in June.

Discovery currently programs in 23 Spanish-speaking countries and owns digital network Discovery en Espanol, in addition to several other digital networks.

Discovery is owned by Liberty Media, Cox, Newhouse, and its founder, John Hendricks.