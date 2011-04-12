Discovery Launches Campaign To Back Military Families

Discovery Communications is launching a national initiative to build awareness for the need to give ongoing support to America's military families.

Discovery's multi-network and multi-platform contribution to this critical campaign is comprised of Discovery Education, TLC, Military Channel and Discovery's social media division.

The campaign dovetails with a call from the White House by First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden.

"Discovery Communications is deeply committed to supporting and championing the efforts of our nation's troops, veterans and military families -- whether it's volunteering locally at Walter Reed Army Medical Center or creating and launching the only network in America dedicated to honoring the U.S. Military," Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement.

Jamie Hyneman and Grant Imahara, from Discovery Channel's hit series MythBusters, will join Mrs. Obama and Dr. Biden at a special event on Thursday, April 14, at 10:15 a.m. at Fountain-Fort Carson High School in Colorado Springs, where military children make up almost half of the student body.

The event will highlight the initiative's commitment to produce awareness about the unique challenges military children face as well, as the need for advanced courses and digital content services in math and science at schools serving military children.

