Discovery International Greenlights Five New Series

About one month after taking over as EVP and chief creative officer at Discovery Networks International, Phil Craig announced five new series and specials ranging across genres like natural history, engineering, survival, science and aviation. The five series and specials will be broadcast across Discovery’s networks in more than 220 countries and territories in 2015 and 2016.

“I am thrilled to announce some fresh new content that expands the range and loosens the filters on some of our classical factual genres,” Craig said in a statement. “I came to Discovery to be part of a brand I’ve loved for nearly 30 years, to give our global content more energy, take it to new heights, to surprise and delight our viewers and satisfy their endless curiosity. This is just the beginning, as our London production hub starts to incubate new ideas with our independent production partners worldwide.”

Craig officially joined Discovery Networks International in February. He had previously been head of factual at ABC TV in Australia, and has a long history as a producer, and had led several past productions for Discovery, including Flight 93: The Flight That Fought Back.

