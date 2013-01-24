Discovery Inks Licensing Deal With AOL
AOL Inc. has concluded an agreement with Discovery Communications
that will make short-form videos from Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet,
Investigation Discovery, Science Channel and Military Channel available on The
AOL On Network's library of more than 470,000 videos.
Launched in April 2012, The AOL On Network reaches more than
68 million unique visitors per month with about 700 million video streams in
December 2012, according to comScore.
The content will be included in The AOL On Network's 14
channels and will strengthen AOL's science, technology, lifestyle and history
offerings. The videos will also be shared across the AOL On video hub, on AOL's
owned and operated properties and on sites of publisher partners.
"Discovery Communications always has been committed to engaging
audiences on all consumer distribution platforms, which are supported by a
strong business model," said Rebecca Glashow, senior VP of digital distribution
and partnerships at Discovery Communications, in a statement. "This partnership
with The AOL Network not only introduces new audiences to our award-winning
programming, but allows loyal fans access to clips from all of their favorite
shows. It is a terrific complement to our current array of multi-channel video
services."
The clips include excerpts many popular series from
Discovery's networks as well as content from Discovery and Revision3's recently
launched online video series, DNews.
"We've long been advocates of the idea that content
providers need to distribute their offerings to multiple platforms in order to
maximize exposure and ROI," said Ran Harnevo, senior VP of The AOL On Network,
in a statement. "Over the last few months, we've seen this vision rewarded
through market traction and recognition, although there's no better validation
than when an industry leader like Discovery turns to us to help distribute
their video content around the Web."
