Discovery Inks Licensing Deal With AOL

AOL Inc. has concluded an agreement with Discovery Communications

that will make short-form videos from Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet,

Investigation Discovery, Science Channel and Military Channel available on The

AOL On Network's library of more than 470,000 videos.





Launched in April 2012, The AOL On Network reaches more than

68 million unique visitors per month with about 700 million video streams in

December 2012, according to comScore.





The content will be included in The AOL On Network's 14

channels and will strengthen AOL's science, technology, lifestyle and history

offerings. The videos will also be shared across the AOL On video hub, on AOL's

owned and operated properties and on sites of publisher partners.





"Discovery Communications always has been committed to engaging

audiences on all consumer distribution platforms, which are supported by a

strong business model," said Rebecca Glashow, senior VP of digital distribution

and partnerships at Discovery Communications, in a statement. "This partnership

with The AOL Network not only introduces new audiences to our award-winning

programming, but allows loyal fans access to clips from all of their favorite

shows. It is a terrific complement to our current array of multi-channel video

services."





The clips include excerpts many popular series from

Discovery's networks as well as content from Discovery and Revision3's recently

launched online video series, DNews.





"We've long been advocates of the idea that content

providers need to distribute their offerings to multiple platforms in order to

maximize exposure and ROI," said Ran Harnevo, senior VP of The AOL On Network,

in a statement. "Over the last few months, we've seen this vision rewarded

through market traction and recognition, although there's no better validation

than when an industry leader like Discovery turns to us to help distribute

their video content around the Web."