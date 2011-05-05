Discovery Hires Julian Bellamy

Discovery Networks International has hired Julian Bellamy as creative director and head of production and development. In this newly created post, the former head of Channel 4 in the U.K. will spearhead the development of all local commissions and international content for DNI's portfolio of over 100 networks.

The appointment is part of an effort to expand DNI's local productions.

Bellamy will report to Luis Silberwasser, executive VP and chief content officer at DNI and be based in London when he joins the company on June 1.

"Julian Bellamy is a world-class creative talent with a tremendous depth of experience in developing successful global content in both the factual and entertainment space," Silberwasser noted in a statement. "His leadership skills and strong relationships in the international production community will further our success as we continue to invest in new content. He will be instrumental in delivering ratings success for Discovery Channel, TLC and the dozens of brands that comprise DNI's global portfolio reaching more than one billion households outside the U.S."

Bellamy will lead commissioning teams in London as well as the production and development for all original programming in DNI's Western Europe; Central Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. He will have development executives working for him in London, Miami, New York, Milan, Munich, Sao Paolo and Singapore.

Bellamy will also oversee the creative relationship with independent and global production partners in London and other creative centers around the world, and will work closely with Discovery's U.S. development executives to jointly create global content.

Between 2007 and October of 2010, Bellamy was the head of Channel 4, the U.K.'s third largest television network, and a major producer of factual programming. Prior to that Bellamy was controller of BBC3 and had held a variety of positions at Channel 4, including running E4, its youth entertainment channel.