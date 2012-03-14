Discovery Hikes Through Amazon.com

Discovery Communications reached a licensing agreement with Amazon.com to provide older shows and specials from Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science and Military Channel for the online retailer's Internet-streaming video service.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The pact includes prior seasons of such shows as Discovery's Dirty Jobs, TLC's Say Yes to the Dress and Animal Planet's Whale Wars, along with an assortment of content from Discovery's 25-year-old library.

With the addition of Discovery's content, Amazon's Prime Instant Video -- currently available to members of Amazon's $79-per-year free two-day shipping program -- provides more than 17,000 selections.

"Discovery Communications is committed to delighting audiences on all platforms supported by the right business model, and we are pleased to work with Amazon to help satisfy our existing viewers' curiosity and introduce new audiences to our engaging content," Discovery senior VP of digital distribution and partnerships Rebecca Glashow said in a statement. "This library offering will be a wonderful complement to our current array of multichannel video services and most importantly, a win for viewers."

