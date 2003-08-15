Discovery Health is Trading Baby

In yet another twist on basic-cable hit Trading Spaces, Discovery Health Channel is premiering Make Room for Baby Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 9 p.m.

Lu Hanessian, former anchor of NBC's Real Life and author of Let the Baby Drive: Navigating the Road of New Motherhood, will host the show, which will follow three designers as they prepare newborns' nurseries.

The twist is that the decorating crew only gets to start work when mom heads to the hospital, giving them about 48 hours to create a beautiful bedroom for the new baby.

The show will also follow mom in the delivery room while the designers are working at home. At the end of the show, mom arrives home to find a new room for her baby.

The show is produced for Discovery Health Channel by North South Productions.