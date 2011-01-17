Discovery Health Shows Moving to FitTV

A month after the Oprah Winfrey Network launched on the channel formerly occupied by Discovery Health, some of Discovery Health's programming will be moving to FitTV, which be rebranded as Discovery Fit & Health on February 1.

"Discovery Fit & Health has the unique benefit of drawing upon the best attributes of established brands with active, engaged audiences," Laura Michalchyshyn, president and general manager of Discovery Fit & Health, said in a statement. "This network will speak to viewers in a way that is both credible and compelling, offering unforgettable stories, authentic experts and engrossing, high-stakes circumstances."

Among the shows moving to the new network are Discovery Health's Dr. G: Medical Examiner, I'm Pregnant and . . . , 911: The Bronx and Untold Stories of the ER. Those shows became homeless when OWN-a joint venture of Discovery Communications and Winfrey's Harpo Productions-- took over Discovery Health's channel position. FitTV's working programming, such as Bodies in Motion, Namaste Yoga and Shimmy, will air in the mornings.

The new channel will also feature events such as Baby Week, Psych Week, Adventures in Parenting and New Year, New You that had been staples of Discovery Health.

Discovery Fit & Health will be available in about 50 million homes.