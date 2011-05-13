Discovery Has More Options for Spanish-Language Ads

Discovery

U.S. Hispanic is teaming up with Discovery Solutions (the company's

media innovation unit) to offer more options for Spanish-language

advertisements, reports Mediapost.

Discovery

U.S. Hispanic, which includes Discovery en Español and Discovery

Familia, will now begin to offer marketers new innovative ad formats and

integration options in Discovery Communications' Spanish-language

versions of their shows. These marketers will also be given visibility

in Animal Planet and Science.

Enrique

Montoya, VP of Discovery Solutions and Discovery Creative Group, will

run the new Spanish-language creative in-house media shop. Discovery has

claimed it already has inked 450 Spanish-language branded entertainment

deals.

Hispanics

are the fastest growing TV audience, according to Nielsen. The number

of Hispanic TV households increased from 12.66 million in 2009 to 12.95

million in 2010, up 2.3%.