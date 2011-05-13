Discovery Has More Options for Spanish-Language Ads
Discovery
U.S. Hispanic is teaming up with Discovery Solutions (the company's
media innovation unit) to offer more options for Spanish-language
advertisements, reports Mediapost.
Discovery
U.S. Hispanic, which includes Discovery en Español and Discovery
Familia, will now begin to offer marketers new innovative ad formats and
integration options in Discovery Communications' Spanish-language
versions of their shows. These marketers will also be given visibility
in Animal Planet and Science.
Enrique
Montoya, VP of Discovery Solutions and Discovery Creative Group, will
run the new Spanish-language creative in-house media shop. Discovery has
claimed it already has inked 450 Spanish-language branded entertainment
deals.
Hispanics
are the fastest growing TV audience, according to Nielsen. The number
of Hispanic TV households increased from 12.66 million in 2009 to 12.95
million in 2010, up 2.3%.
