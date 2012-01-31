Discovery Forms New Digital Strategy & Emerging Businesses Unit

Discovery Communications has formed a new Digital

Strategy & Emerging Businesses unit that will oversee the incubation and development

of new digital businesses.

Gabe Vehovsky will head the unit as executive VP. In this role, he will lead

the team, while working alongside Discovery's leadership, in identifying and creating digital initiatives that will increase

viewer engagement across all of Discovery's platforms.

Vehovsky was formerly Discovery's executive VP of digital

media strategy & client solutions, where he oversaw the strategy behind Discovery's

portfolio of Websites.

He first joined Discovery as executive VP of strategy & research for

HowStuffWorks.com, when the company was acquired by Discovery in 2007.