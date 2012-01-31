Discovery Forms New Digital Strategy & Emerging Businesses Unit
Discovery Communications has formed a new Digital
Strategy & Emerging Businesses unit that will oversee the incubation and development
of new digital businesses.
Gabe Vehovsky will head the unit as executive VP. In this role, he will lead
the team, while working alongside Discovery's leadership, in identifying and creating digital initiatives that will increase
viewer engagement across all of Discovery's platforms.
Vehovsky was formerly Discovery's executive VP of digital
media strategy & client solutions, where he oversaw the strategy behind Discovery's
portfolio of Websites.
He first joined Discovery as executive VP of strategy & research for
HowStuffWorks.com, when the company was acquired by Discovery in 2007.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.