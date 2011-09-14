Discovery Familia Honors Latina Leaders

Discovery Familia, the mom-targeted Spanish language net

from Discovery Networks, is taking to Capitol Hill Thursday to honor

"outstanding Latina leaders: in politics and government," and in the

process pitch the net as the go-to channel for Hispanic moms with young

children.

In association with the National Hispanic Latina

Institute (NHLI) and CentroNía, Discovery Familia will honor Secretary of Labor

Hilda L. Solis; Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the first Latina in Congress; Rep.

Linda Sánchez, the first Latina to serve on the Judiciary Committee; Beatriz

"BB" Otero, founder of CentroNía, "a nationally recognized, multicultural

learning community"; and Marisa Rivera, president MPowerment Works.

The channel will also take the opportunity to unveil the

results of a study on the "evolving needs and expectations of Hispanic

moms in the U.S., whose media needs and expectations the channel is looking to

fill."