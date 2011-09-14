Discovery Familia Honors Latina Leaders
Discovery Familia, the mom-targeted Spanish language net
from Discovery Networks, is taking to Capitol Hill Thursday to honor
"outstanding Latina leaders: in politics and government," and in the
process pitch the net as the go-to channel for Hispanic moms with young
children.
In association with the National Hispanic Latina
Institute (NHLI) and CentroNía, Discovery Familia will honor Secretary of Labor
Hilda L. Solis; Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the first Latina in Congress; Rep.
Linda Sánchez, the first Latina to serve on the Judiciary Committee; Beatriz
"BB" Otero, founder of CentroNía, "a nationally recognized, multicultural
learning community"; and Marisa Rivera, president MPowerment Works.
The channel will also take the opportunity to unveil the
results of a study on the "evolving needs and expectations of Hispanic
moms in the U.S., whose media needs and expectations the channel is looking to
fill."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.