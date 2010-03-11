Discovery Exec Dishes on Retrans

New York - As the retransmission-consent debate heats up in Washington, Discovery Communications President of Digital Media and Corporate Development Bruce Campbell weighed in at an industry conference March 10, adding that rising retrans fees could have a big impact on the competitive landscape for cable networks.

Speaking at the Bloomberg/BusinessWeek Media Summit New York here, Campbell said that retrans is becoming a big issue for cable programmers. He added that as broadcasters squeeze more cash from cable operators for retrans, the implications are not only that there could be a smaller pool of money for cable networks, but that it could tip the competitive scale back toward broadcasters.

