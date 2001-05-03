Discovery develops ITV features in UK

Discovery Networks Europe is launching of enhanced programming on its digital channels in the UK.

After a successful trial period working with NDS to devedlop content for Discovery Today, DNE will roll out interactive services for Discovery Channel, Discovery Home & Leisure, Discovery Health and Animal Planet, accessible to Sky digital's 5.25 million subscribers. The roll-out premieres with gothic tales of crime and forensic detection in Tales From The Black Museum II on May 4. Discovery plans to introduce enhanced content in the UK for several other shows and series this year, including The Ultimate Guide to Mummies on Discovery Channel, Croc Week on Animal Planet and Fitness Files on Discovery Health Channel. - Richard Tedesco