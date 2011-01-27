Discovery Communications Promotes Two PR Execs

Two Discovery Communications executives have been promoted

to senior communications positions following the reorganization at the company twoweeks ago.

Laurie Goldberg will take on the expanded role of EVP,

public relations for Discovery and TLC networks in the U.S., reporting to

Eileen O'Neill, new group president of Discovery and TLC. Goldberg had been

head of communications for TLC for three years, leading the strategy for series

like Jon & Kate Plus 8, Sister Wives and Sarah Palin's Alaska. She now

expands her role to include Discovery after O'Neill was given control of that

channel in addition to TLC.

Elizabeth Hillman has been upped to the newly created role

of SVP, international communications, overseeing public relations and

communications for Discovery's 140 global networks. She will report to David

Leavy, EVP of corporate affairs and global communications. Hillman was formerly

SVP, communication for Discovery Channel, where she raised the network's

profile through tent-pole specials like Planet Earth and Shark Week.

"In her short time with TLC, Laurie has taken her expertise

in brand management and media relations and transformed the network into a pop

culture powerhouse," said O'Neill in a statement. "She has been on

the front lines throughout television's most riveting programming events,

guiding the brand with thoughtful and strategic leadership. I know she will

bring the same passion and tenacity to Discovery Channel in this expanded

role."

"As we continue our expansion of Discovery's global

networks and businesses, 2011 will be a key year for growth and building our

portfolio around the world," said Mark Hollinger, president and CEO, Discovery

Networks International. "Our ability to communicate our strategy and strengths,

as well as publicize our programming and brands, is mission critical for our

success. Liz is one of the top communications executives in the industry, and I

am confident she will bring her trademark energy, passion and creativity to

driving our mission of being the number one nonfiction media platform in the

world,"