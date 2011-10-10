Discovery Communications Appoints Perrette as Chief Digital Officer

Discovery Communications has hired Jean-Briac Perrette as its chief digital officer.

Most recently the president, digital and affiliate distribution and content distribution strategy for NBCUniversal, Perrette will start his new job on Oct. 17.

In his new position with Discovery, Perrette will oversee some 300 employees engaged in the company's digital strategies, including Discovery's U.S. websites (including Discovery.com, TLC.com, and HowStuffWorks.com), interactive technology, digital 0perations and programming group, while leading digital distribution efforts with non-traditional affiliates, such as Apple, Netflix, Amazon et al. He will also be responsible for Discovery Commerce, including licensing and home entertainment, as well as footage and music services.

In 2011, Discovery's Digital Media division has logged significant growth in video streams, unique viewers and app development. Monthly video streams across Discovery's U.S. sites are up 83% to 126 million, the sites average over 50 million monthly uniques and rank No.1 in time spent viewing among all TV sites, according to the company. The division also has launched three No. 1 apps over the past year, including the HowStuffWorks and Discovery apps for iPad.

"JB is one of the top digital strategists in the media industry today and joins Discovery at an important time in our growth and development," said David Zaslav, president and CEO, Discovery Communications, to whom Perrette will report, in a statement. "We look forward to JB's leadership in taking Discovery to the next level of growth as we continue focusing on creating value, deepening engagement with more viewer sampling of our brands, and monetizing our 25-year programming library across an increasing number of digital distribution platforms."

Noted Perrette: "Discovery is the global leader in non-fiction content, with incredible brands and a world-class leadership team led by David, who I am excited to work with again. I look forward to expanding Discovery's presence in the digital space, finding new opportunities to earn value for its robust content and driving viewer engagement on all screens."