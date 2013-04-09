Discovery Closes SBS Acquisition

Discovery Communications said Tuesday that it has completed

its acquisition of SBS Nordic, the Scandinavian media operations of

ProSiebenSat 1 Group, for about $1.7 billion.

Discovery first announced

the deal in December. Discovery will combine SBS Nordic's 12 television

networks, radio stations and digital brands with its existing eight brands in

Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland to create a regional business named SBS

Discovery Media.

"The formation of SBS Discovery Media solidifies Discovery's

long-term growth in some of the most well-penetrated and stable TV markets in

the world, while also expanding Discovery's brand portfolio by adding scripted

entertainment programming to the company's suite of genres," Discovery CEO

David Zaslav said in a statement. "This acquisition, along with the

recent announcement of Discovery's equity stake in Eurosport, is a continuation

of a 25-year strategy of investing internationally to build the most extensive

global footprint in media and extending our presence in key markets to support

long-term growth and diversify the company's offerings."

