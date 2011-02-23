Discovery Channel Ups Carpenter To SVP
Discovery Channel has
promoted Camilla Carpenter to senior vice president, strategy and network
operations. She was upped from the vice president level and reports to Edward
Sabin, group COO for Discovery and TLC.
In her newly expanded role,
Carpenter will support the building of annual and long-term strategic plans,
identify critical business issues and liaise with the commerce and licensing
divisions, among other responsibilities. She will continue as the point person
for business issues of Discovery Networks International.
"Discovery has been fortunate to have Camilla's steady hand
in formulating and articulating our network goals and strategies. She is smart,
fast and cool under pressure -- all key ingredients in ensuring smooth and
successful transitions over this past year," said Clark Bunting, Discovery Channel president and general manager
Prior to joining Discovery in 2004, Carpenter worked at HBO
as vice president of film programming and home video.
