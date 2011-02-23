Discovery Channel Ups Carpenter To SVP

Discovery Channel has

promoted Camilla Carpenter to senior vice president, strategy and network

operations. She was upped from the vice president level and reports to Edward

Sabin, group COO for Discovery and TLC.

In her newly expanded role,

Carpenter will support the building of annual and long-term strategic plans,

identify critical business issues and liaise with the commerce and licensing

divisions, among other responsibilities. She will continue as the point person

for business issues of Discovery Networks International.

"Discovery has been fortunate to have Camilla's steady hand

in formulating and articulating our network goals and strategies. She is smart,

fast and cool under pressure -- all key ingredients in ensuring smooth and

successful transitions over this past year," said Clark Bunting, Discovery Channel president and general manager

Prior to joining Discovery in 2004, Carpenter worked at HBO

as vice president of film programming and home video.