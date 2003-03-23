Discovery Channel rebrands

One of Discovery Channel's problems is that viewers see it as science

class when everything else on TV is about recess.

Well, network executives are looking to correct that with a rebranding campaign set to be unveiled at Tuesday's upfront presentation to ad buyers.

A central goal is to convince viewers -- and, more important, nonviewers turned off by Discovery's "school library" image -- that you can have fun and still be smart.

Hence, one new slogan: "Entertain Your Brain." The network's current tag line is 'Explore Your World."

The image shift is the reason Discovery Communications

Inc. president Judith McHale replaced network president Johnathan Rodgers, whose

background was TV news and producing on a tight budget, with Billy Campbell, who

developed conventional TV series and dramas in Hollywood.