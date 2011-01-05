Discovery CFO: OWN Should Turn Profit In 2011
Mere days after its high-profile launch of the Oprah Winfrey Network,
Discovery Communications chief financial officer Brad Singer said the
network should turn a profit this year.
OWN launched on Jan. 1 and averaged more than a million viewers in its first day.
Singer, speaking at the Citigroup Entertainment, Media &
Telecommunications conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., said despite losses
in its development years, the network should be "EBITDA positive" in
2011, referring to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a metric that measures cash flow.
Discovery first announced its joint venture with Winfrey in 2008,adding that OWN would take the place of its Discovery Health network. After some delays - OWN was first expected to launch in late 2009 - Discovery unveiled the channel on Jan. 1 to about 85 million homes.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.