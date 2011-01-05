Discovery CFO: OWN Should Turn Profit In 2011

Mere days after its high-profile launch of the Oprah Winfrey Network,

Discovery Communications chief financial officer Brad Singer said the

network should turn a profit this year.

OWN launched on Jan. 1 and averaged more than a million viewers in its first day.

Singer, speaking at the Citigroup Entertainment, Media &

Telecommunications conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., said despite losses

in its development years, the network should be "EBITDA positive" in

2011, referring to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization, a metric that measures cash flow.

Discovery first announced its joint venture with Winfrey in 2008,adding that OWN would take the place of its Discovery Health network. After some delays - OWN was first expected to launch in late 2009 - Discovery unveiled the channel on Jan. 1 to about 85 million homes.

