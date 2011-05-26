Discovery, Cadillac Partner for 'American Chopper' Finale
Discovery Channel has partnered with Cadillac to pit American Chopper stars Paul Jr. and Paul
Sr. Teutul against each other to design a custom-built chopper inspired by the
classic car brand, with proceeds from the auctions going to charity Cure
Duchenne.
The competition will air during the series' two-part
season finale on May 30 and June 6 at 9 p.m. Fans will vote online at www.discovery.com to choose their favorite
chopper, both of which will be auctioned off; the proceeds will go to the national
nonprofit organization Cure Duchenne, which is dedicated to raising awareness
in childhood muscle disease. Cadillac is the exclusive automotive sponsor for
the American Chopper finale.
"Discovery Channel and Cadillac share a great partnership
and nothing makes us prouder than being able to utilize our real characters and
great talent to provide opportunities such as this to help Cadillac drive their
business and charitable objectives," said Joe Abruzzese, president, advertising
sales, Discovery Communications.
The Teutuls spent time at Cadillac, meeting with the
company's design and technology teams to prepare for the competition.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.