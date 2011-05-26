Discovery, Cadillac Partner for 'American Chopper' Finale

Discovery Channel has partnered with Cadillac to pit American Chopper stars Paul Jr. and Paul

Sr. Teutul against each other to design a custom-built chopper inspired by the

classic car brand, with proceeds from the auctions going to charity Cure

Duchenne.

The competition will air during the series' two-part

season finale on May 30 and June 6 at 9 p.m. Fans will vote online at www.discovery.com to choose their favorite

chopper, both of which will be auctioned off; the proceeds will go to the national

nonprofit organization Cure Duchenne, which is dedicated to raising awareness

in childhood muscle disease. Cadillac is the exclusive automotive sponsor for

the American Chopper finale.

"Discovery Channel and Cadillac share a great partnership

and nothing makes us prouder than being able to utilize our real characters and

great talent to provide opportunities such as this to help Cadillac drive their

business and charitable objectives," said Joe Abruzzese, president, advertising

sales, Discovery Communications.

The Teutuls spent time at Cadillac, meeting with the

company's design and technology teams to prepare for the competition.