Discovery adds HDTV channel
Another new high-definition-TV cable channel will hit set-top boxes June 17
when Discovery Networks U.S. launches Discovery HD Theater.
The 24-hour network will draw from more than 115 HDTV titles already
completed by Discovery.
The programmer said the signal will be delivered in 1080i (interlaced) HDTV
resolution, and it will utilize 3 megahertz of spectrum.
How will commercials be handled? For programs shorter than 30 minutes, there
won't be any. Instead, sponsor messages will run before and after the program.
Shows longer than 30 minutes will have intermissions.
Discovery is also rolling out a subscription-video-on-demand service,
Discovery on Demand. Plans call for it to offer, at any given time, up to 500
titles from Discovery's library.
