DISCOP Unveils New European Co-Production Conference

Central and Eastern European television content market DISCOP is launching DISCOPRO, a new

day-long conference and networking event dedicated to co-production opportunities in the region.

The event will be comprised of panels and seminars on topics related to EU, government and privately-backed incentive packages available to stimulate pan-European co-productions in the region.

The event will be held on Tuesday, June 19 on the eve of DISCOP 07, which runs this year from Wednesday, June 20 though Friday, June 22 in Budapest, Hungary.

Founded in 1991, DISCOP is the only television content & formats market strictly targeted at Central & Eastern European marketplaces. It was acquired in 1995 by the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE).