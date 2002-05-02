DiSalvo upped at King World

King World Productions has named Joe DiSalvo president, domestic television sales.

DiSalvo -- who had been senior vice president and general sales manager,

domestic syndication and cable sales since 1999 -- replaces Stu Stringfellow, who

retired in January.

DiSalvo reports to King World and CBS Enterprises CEO Roger King.

"Joe is a great salesman, and he's respected industrywide for his knowledge,

expertise and leadership abilities," declared King. "His promotion to president

is well-deserved, and I am thrilled that he will continue to play a key role in

King World's success in the years to come."

DiSalvo is credited with key roles in the off-net launches of Everybody

Loves Raymond and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation; the first-run rollout of Dr.

Phil; and the most recent sales ofThe Oprah Winfrey

Show, which already has been cleared

in 80 percent of the United States for the 2005-2006 season.