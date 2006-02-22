DirecTV, YES, MLB Offer Interactive Yanks

Regional sports channel YES Network has reached a multiyear deal with DBS operator DirecTV and Major League Baseball to provide interactive TV content during YES broadcasts of New York Yankees regular-season games.

The "single screen" interactive coverage, which begins in July, will include live stats, a bonus "StarCam" focusing on one player per inning, and a daily interactive computer game.

It will only be offered to DirecTV subs within YES' "home telecast market" ( i.e. the network's cable footprint) which includes New York state and parts of Connecticut, New Jersey, and northeastern Pennsylvania.

MLB.com, the official Web site of Major League Baseball, will be the source for the application’s constantly updated statistics, scores, records and other data feeds.

The YES/DirecTV deal is the first time Major League Baseball has made interactive content available outside of MLB.com.