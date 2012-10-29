DirecTV Whips Up 'Hurricane Sandy' Channel

DirecTV has launched a dedicated 24-hour "Hurricane

Sandy Information" channel with live broadcasts from local TV stations in

markets affected by the massive storm.

The DirecTV-produced

information channel will begin broadcasting live coverage from local

stations at 9 a.m. Eastern Monday on viewer channels 325 and 349. The operator

plans to provide continuous coverage until the hurricane has "diminished in

strength."

According to the National

Hurricane Center, Hurricane Sandy is expected to generate "life-threatening

storm surge and coastal hurricane winds, plus heavy Appalachian snows." The

storm has disrupted transportation networks in the Northeast, with Amtrak,

commuter rails and the New York City subway shutting down service ahead of

landfall.

