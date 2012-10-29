DirecTV Whips Up 'Hurricane Sandy' Channel
DirecTV has launched a dedicated 24-hour "Hurricane
Sandy Information" channel with live broadcasts from local TV stations in
markets affected by the massive storm.
The DirecTV-produced
information channel will begin broadcasting live coverage from local
stations at 9 a.m. Eastern Monday on viewer channels 325 and 349. The operator
plans to provide continuous coverage until the hurricane has "diminished in
strength."
According to the National
Hurricane Center, Hurricane Sandy is expected to generate "life-threatening
storm surge and coastal hurricane winds, plus heavy Appalachian snows." The
storm has disrupted transportation networks in the Northeast, with Amtrak,
commuter rails and the New York City subway shutting down service ahead of
landfall.
