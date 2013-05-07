DirecTV: We'll Stay Partners on Wireless

DirecTV CEO Mike White said Tuesday that despite its rival

Dish Network's forays into wireless spectrum and potential carrier

acquisitions, the satellite TV giant would rather partner with carriers on

wireless initiatives.

Dish Network has been making waves on the wireless front

over the past few years, spending about $3 billion on acquiring wireless

spectrum licenses and in April

launched a $25.5 billion unsolicited bid for Sprint Nextel. Sprint's board

of directors is currently

evaluating that proposal.

On a conference call with analysts to discuss its first

quarter results, White said DirecTV currently has partnerships with wireless

carriers like Verizon Wireless, AT&T and Century Tel to provide its

customers access to their wireless networks and has no plans to alter that relationship.

