DirecTV: We'll Stay Partners on Wireless
DirecTV CEO Mike White said Tuesday that despite its rival
Dish Network's forays into wireless spectrum and potential carrier
acquisitions, the satellite TV giant would rather partner with carriers on
wireless initiatives.
Dish Network has been making waves on the wireless front
over the past few years, spending about $3 billion on acquiring wireless
spectrum licenses and in April
launched a $25.5 billion unsolicited bid for Sprint Nextel. Sprint's board
of directors is currently
evaluating that proposal.
On a conference call with analysts to discuss its first
quarter results, White said DirecTV currently has partnerships with wireless
carriers like Verizon Wireless, AT&T and Century Tel to provide its
customers access to their wireless networks and has no plans to alter that relationship.
