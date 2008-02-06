DirecTV Wants Order in Supreme Court of Comedy

DirecTV is teaming with reality producer Bunim/Murray Productions (TheReal World, Simple Life) and Hollywood comedy club The Laugh Factory on a new series for the satellite service's entertainment channel, The 101.

Supreme Court of Comedy, which debuts March 3, will be a sort of "Punch and Judge Judy" take on the court-show genre, featuring real people with real small-claims disputes brought before a judge and represented by "counsel," all of whom are comedians.

Comedian Dom Irerra will preside, with head-to-head matchups between comedians/counsels including Jamie Kennedy vs. Paul Rodriguez and Tom Arnold vs. Sinbad.