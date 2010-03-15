DirecTV, Versus Settle Carriage Dispute

After a long six and a half month delay, Versus and DirecTV have struck a new carriage agreement that will bring the Comcast-owned sports network to the satellite provider.

Versus, which is the cable home of the National Hockey League, had been unavailable on DirecTV since Sept. 1, forcing hockey fans to switch to another carrier or wait until a deal was struck.

"We are pleased that both sides were able to work out a satisfactory deal to bring this programming back to our customers," said Derek Chang, executive VP, content strategy and development, DirecTV.

"We're excited that we were able to come to a fair agreement that puts Versus back in millions of homes with DirecTV in time for our busy spring programming schedule," said Jamie Davis, president of Versus. "We look forward to super-serving these fans with NHL regular-season and playoff coverage, our first live UFC event and much more."