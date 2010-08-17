DirecTV Unit Closes $3B Bond Offer

DirecTV Holdings, an indirect subsidiary of DirecTV, said Tuesday that

it has completed a $3 billion offering of senior notes that could be

used for general corporate purposes, including funding a planned share

repurchase program at the satellite TV giant.

DirecTV Holdings said

it closed the registered offering of $750 million of 3.125% Senior Notes

due 2016, $1 billion of 4.6% Senior Notes due 2021 and $1.25 billion of

6% Senior Notes due 2040 on Aug. 17.

In a statement, DirecTV said

that proceeds from the offering could be used to repay some of all of

the outstanding borrowings under the Term Loan A and Term Loan B

portions of its senior secured credit facility, a distribution to its

parent DirecTV for its share repurchase plan and other corporate

purposes.

