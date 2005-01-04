DirecTV Takes Stake in TV One

DirecTV Inc., the satellite service owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., has become an equity investor in TV One, the lifestyle and entertainment network for African-American adults.

As part of an agreement reached last month, DirecTV began carrying the network Dec. 29.



The network, which launched in January 2004, is now available on channel 241 on DirecTV’s base programming package “Total Choice,” which offers 130 channels for $39.99 a month.

TV One, which launched in January 2004, now serves nearly 20 million subscribers.

The network’s investors include Radio One, the largest radio company targeting African Americans, and Comcast, the nation's largest cable operator.

DirecTV currently has more than 13.5 million subscribers. It is 34 percent owned by Fox Entertainment Group, which is 82 percent owned by News Corporation.