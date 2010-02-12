DirecTV Sues Dish Over 'Why Pay More' Ad

DirecTV is accusing satellite rival Dish Network of false advertising

for a TV campaign that claims DirecTV charges substantially more for

"the same programming."

Dish's "Why Pay More" ads, which debuted nationwide Feb. 8, imply

that customers can get the same channels on Dish as DirecTV -- but for

only $39.99 per month from Dish, versus $63.99 per month from DirecTV.

DirecTV filed a lawsuit Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the

Southern District of New York, seeking an emergency injunction to stop

the ads, an order requiring Dish to retract its claims and run

corrective ads, and unspecified monetary damages.

Dish's comparison "falsely equates apples and oranges," according to

DirecTV, because its Choice Xtra package -- which is cited in Dish's

comparative ad -- has more than 140 video channels while the Dish

America's Top 120 package offers fewer than 100.

Click here for the full article on Multichannel.com.