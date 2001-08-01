DirecTV to sue pirates

DirecTV Inc. is targeting illegal viewers in its latest attempt to stop

illegal use of its service, AP reports.

The El Segundo, Calif.-based company -- the nation's leading direct-broadcast

satellite provider -- is preparing to sue and seek punitive damages from

individuals who access its signal through illegal access cards purchased from

hackers.

The company's campaign includes mailing strongly worded letters to an

estimated 100,000 people DirecTV suspects of illegally accessing its service.

The first batch was mailed in June.

'We wanted to send a very strong message to consumers that they are receiving

DirecTV programming illegally,' spokesman Bob Marsocci said.

A sample letter obtained by AP warns that gaining illegal access to DirecTV's

programming violates federal and state laws and 'subjects you to statutory

damages of up to $10,000 per violation.'

Illegal viewers can escape prosecution if they agree to immediately surrender

all equipment used to illegally access DirecTV's signal, to never again purchase

such devices, to buy one-year contracts to legally receive the signals, to pay

$500 in restitution to DirecTV and to provide the company with information on

how the pirate equipment was purchased.

DirecTV, a division of Hughes Electronics Corp., has approximately 9.5

million subscribers in the United States.