DirecTV Subs Get HBO To Go

Satellite provider DirecTV will offer its subscribers access to the HBOGo.com online video site as part of a deal between the two parties.

DirecTV will join Cox, AT&T U-Verse, Verizon FIOS Tv and Comcast Cable in offering the subscriber-authenticated HBO go and Cinemax Go services to its subscriber base, according to network officials. HBO Go offers more than 1,400 movie titles as well as access to full seasons of classic HBO shows such as The Sopranos, Sex And The City and The Wire.

Max Go offers more than 400 titles of Hollywood movies and the Max After Dark series.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.