DirecTV Sports Networks Renews HTN Deal

HTN Communications has announced that it has renewed its contract with DirecTV Sports Networks to provide A/V backhaul services for DirecTV's Root Sports.

Backhaul services will include the away broadcasts of all Pittsburgh Penguins hockey games, as well as Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, and Seattle Mariners baseball games.

In addition, HTN will also be providing connectivity between Root Sports' regional studios in Pittsburgh, Denver, and Bellevue, Wash., and its master control location, which is managed by Encompass, in Atlanta.

DirecTV Sports Networks VP of content Bill Roberts noted in a statement that "HTN provides the highest levels of reliability and quality in fiber backhaul and regional connectivity services."