DirecTV, Sinclair Continue Retrans Talks
DirecTV and Sinclair Broadcast Group are continuing to talk
concerning retransmission consent agreements for stations in 47 markets across
the country, but while both sides are hopeful a deal can be reached, there is a
slight disconnect on how close they could be to an agreement.
Sinclair began if a deal isn't reached by Feb. 28.
DirecTV at the time accused the broadcaster of trying to scare its customers.
In a statement early Wednesday, DirecTV said it is
continuing talks with Sinclair and was hopeful a deal could be reached by the
Thursday deadline.
