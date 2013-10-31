DirecTV Reups With Viggle

Viggle and DirecTV said they have renewed an exclusive marketing deal that lets DirecTV customers interact with programs through Viggle's reward-based TV check-in platform.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the expanded deal will provide DirecTV customers who use Viggle with "exclusive Viggle points-earnings opportunities and rewards," including the ability to earn points that can be exchanged for pay-per-view movies.

The new deal also includes a tighter integration between the two companies' sales arms, including a component under which DirecTV will include Viggle ad inventory as part of its sales packages. They said luxury car brand Lexus is the first advertiser to jump on board, and will run promotional media on-air via DirecTV and via Viggle's mobile apps.

Viggle, which counts GetGlue among its competitors, will also highlight exclusive programming offers to DirecTV customers and integrate DirecTV into its advertising platform using video, sponsored games and interactive ads. DirecTV, meanwhile, will encourage users to download the Viggle app and recommend that they link their accounts with Viggle.



