DirecTV Reports Solid Q4
DirecTV reported solid fourth quarter results Thursday, adding 103,000 net new subscribers at its U.S. operations, slightly ahead of analysts' consensus targets of 96,000 additions.
U.S. revenue increased 5% to $6.3 billion and operating income before depreciation and amortization rose 6% to $1.4 billion in the quarter. Average monthly subscriber churn was down from the previous year to 1.4% from 1.5% in 2011.
In a research note, Morgan Stanley media analyst Ben Swinburne said the results indicate early success in DirecTV's focus on customer retention, adding that churn improvement could play a vital role in future growth for the satellite giant.
