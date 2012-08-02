DirecTV Reports Net Subscriber Loss

DirecTV reported its first ever quarterly net U.S.

subscriber loss in the second quarter, driven by recent moves to reduce churn

and attract higher quality paying customers.

DirecTV stock declined nearly 3% ($1.44 per share) to $48.66

each in early trading Thursday.

The No. 1 satellite TV service provider lost 52,000 net

subscribers in the period, larger than analysts' consensus estimates of a loss

of about 36,000 net customers. The main culprit in the losses appears to be

continued efforts by the company to reduce overall monthly churn, which came in

at 1.53% in the quarter, in line with expectations.

