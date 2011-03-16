DirecTV Renews NDS Contract For Set-Top, DVR Software

DirecTV inked a five-year contract extension with NDS Group for set-top box software and digital video recorder technology through January 2016.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

NDS first began supplying DirecTV with set-top and DVR software first began supply NDS in 2005. Under a separate deal, which runs through June 2013, NDS provides conditional-access technology and services to DirecTV.

