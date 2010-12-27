DirecTV To Raise Rates 4% In 2011

DirecTV -- citing higher programming costs -- will raise rates on most

packages 4% effective February 2011 and also will increase pricing for

some optional services.

"It's never an easy decision to raise prices.

Unfortunately, the increasing costs we pay to carry the channels you see

sometimes force us to adjust our prices," DirecTV said in a notice on its website

about the increase. "For several years programming costs have steadily

outpaced the average increase our customers have seen on their bills."

The operator said it will provide more information on the new prices in subscribers' January or February bills.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.