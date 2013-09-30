DirecTV Partners With Independent Film Studio A24

DirecTV is getting into the movie business.

The satellite giant has reached a deal with startup film studio A24 Inc. to help aqcuire indie films in exchange for the rights to exclusively offer those titles on its video on demand service 30 days before they hit theaters.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the deal, says that DirecTV is making an initial commitment of $40 million to cofinance and market the movies. The first film in the deal is Enemy.

A24 is the studio behind films Spring Breakers, The Spectacular Now and The Bling Ring.