DirecTV, Panasonic To Fund Six Short 3D Films

Looking to cultivate fresh content to fill their 24-hour 3D network, DirecTV and Panasonic are funding six short films as part of an inaugural 3D "film festival" -- with the winner to receive $25,000.

The companies have already selected the six filmmakers, who will receive funding to produce a short film and also be trained on Panasonic 3D cameras. Each of the films will premiere on DirecTV's 3D channel, n3D, which is sponsored by Panasonic, and will be screened at an event this summer at the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles.

DirecTV N3DThe winner of the DirecTV n3D Film Invitational Presented by Panasonic will receive a $25,000 grand prize, and Technicolor will present a 3D Technical Achievement Award and $5,000 prize.

DirecTV boasts that it offers more 3D programming than any other U.S. pay-TV provider, currently available for no additional charge to all HD subscribers although that may change at some point. The satellite TV operator carries ESPN 3D, 3net -- a joint venture of Discovery Communications, Sony and IMAX -- as well as n3D, which has carried such events as the 2010 MLB All-Star Game and the 2010 U.S. Open Tennis Championship.

