DirecTV Offers Katrina Channel

In an effort to keep viewers updated on vital information pertaining to Hurricane Katrina’s aftermath, DirecTV has launched a dedicated channel (Channel 100). DirecTV says viewers can email text messages that will be displayed on the channel in an effort to help reunite families and friends. Messages can be sent to Katrina@directv.com or via cellphone to text code 48433.

Other information includes road closures, location, and phone numbers of shelters, and shelter-opening notices. The channel will also be distributed to the shelters.