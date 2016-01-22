DirecTV Offers Dedicated Storm Coverage
DirecTV said it will help viewers stay apprised of this weekend’s winter storm in the Northeastern U.S. using a Severe Weather/News Mix channel.
The six-in-one blend will present a mosaic of feeds from WeatherNation, The Weather Channel, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and a channel dedicated to local and regional coverage from select affiliates. That latter will initially offer WJLA (ABC) in Washington D.C., and alternate with WRLH (FOX) in Richmond, Va.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.