DirecTV Looks at Bundle Opportunities

DirecTV chairman and CEO Michael White said at an industry conference

Thursday the satellite giant is looking hard at offering bundled video

and data service, and would even team up with a cable operator if the

opportunity presented itself.

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference in New York, White said that DirecTV already offers video, voice and

data bundles with phone companies CenturyLink, AT&T and Verizon.

But he added that DirecTV s treading carefully with the bundle concept.

"Bundles are terrific to a point, then you bundle so

much stuff that the consumer gets suspicious about how you're pricing

it," White said.



