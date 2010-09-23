DirecTV Looks at Bundle Opportunities
DirecTV chairman and CEO Michael White said at an industry conference
Thursday the satellite giant is looking hard at offering bundled video
and data service, and would even team up with a cable operator if the
opportunity presented itself.
Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference in New York, White said that DirecTV already offers video, voice and
data bundles with phone companies CenturyLink, AT&T and Verizon.
But he added that DirecTV s treading carefully with the bundle concept.
"Bundles are terrific to a point, then you bundle so
much stuff that the consumer gets suspicious about how you're pricing
it," White said.
