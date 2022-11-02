DirecTV Launches 'Election HQ' Channel for Midterms

In its ongoing rhetorical battles with Nexstar Media Group, Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting tied to several stalled retrans fee negotiations, DirecTV has billed itself as a kind of patron saint of the democratic process.

With so much at stake amid next Tuesday's midterm election, DirecTV proposed last week that it might make sense to put an ongoing blackout involving 26 stations on hold until everyone has had a change to go to the poles? (The station groups demurred.)

Apparently undeterred, DirecTV on Wednesday announced a new dedicated temporary channel, DirecTV Election HQ, which will allow DirecTV satellite TV customers to see live feeds from Fox News, MSNBC, CNN and the BBC, laid out in mosaic format, all on the same screen at the same time.

In addition to being able to see what the "other side" is reporting in real time, deeply polarized DirecTV subscribers who access channels 71, 200 and 347 starting on Nov. 7 will enjoy features including a live results ticker and a graphic outlining the progress of the various Senate and House races. Also, an interactive app will be available to access live info for state and local races.

"The 2022 mid-term election is a critical one for the future of our country, including 36 gubernatorial elections with important outcomes for many states. Voter interest remains high, which is why DirecTV is launching Election HQ on Nov. 7 to provide simultaneous, multi-view coverage of the results as they roll in," DirecTV said in a statement.