DirecTV last week completed one of its remaining local carriage deals and said it would begin providing local TV service in Salt Lake City as of Friday. Hearst-Argyle said it had reached terms to allow DirecTV to carry Hearst-Argyle TV stations in several local markets. The deal is groupwide, ultimately covering Hearst-Argyle's 26 stations in 24 markets. Right now, DirecTV is carrying Hearst-Argyle stations in five of the 23 markets DirecTV is currently serving. DirecTV plans to expand its local service to 35 markets by the end of September. A spokesman said Hearst-Argyle gave EchoStar Communications Corp. an extension until midnight Monday, June 5, to complete its carriage negotiations.
